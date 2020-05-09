Appleby, Marion S.



March 9, 1923 - April 29, 2020



Marion S. Appleby, 97 of Venice, formally of Waterford, Conn., passed peacefully in the early morning of April 29th. After a lifetime of family, work, boating, traveling, and cut-throat bridge, she spent her 90's learning to adjust to a quieter lifestyle. A devoted member of the Joy Bible Study Class at South Venice Baptist Church, Marion enjoyed her church friends and activities. An occasional game with her bridge buddies was a treat, and visits from her young great- grandchildren made her day.



She is survived by daughters Jan Moore and husband Bob of Venice, Nancy Appleby of Alexandria, Va., and Joan Maison and husband Art of Venice; brother Ralph Slater and wife Faye of Old Lyme, Conn., and sister-in-law Pat Slater of Venice; seven grandchildren, John Moore of Venice, Rob Moore of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Keith Tennent of Venice, Jamie Moore of Palmetto Point, Scott Maison of Lincoln, Va., Meredith Davis of Lone Tree, Colo., Monica Pampell of Washington, DC; and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jack W. Appleby, granddaughter, Kimerlee Maison, sister Ruth Slater Root, and brother George Slater.



A Celebration of Marion's life will be held at South Venice Baptist Church once people may gather again.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or to South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road, Venice, FL 34293.



