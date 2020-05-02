Goundie, Marjorie



Feb. 2, 1921 - April 5, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Marjorie Louise Goundie on April 5, 2020.



She was 99 years old.



Marjorie was born in Allentown, Pa., and graduated from Allentown High School in 1938. From 1943 - 1946, she was in the US Women's Coast Guard (SPARS). She served as a Yeoman in Oklahoma, Washington DC, St. Augustine, Fla., and N.Y. After marrying George in 1947, they settled in Milwaukee, Wis., for over 26 years. During those years, she stayed home to raise her daughters. Later on she was an Administrative Assistant to different department heads and then became the Assistant Comptroller for UWM. In 1975, they retired and moved to Nokomis, Fla.. They spent many of their happy retirement days traveling around the world, volunteering, playing tennis, boating and active with the fine arts.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Goundie on Dec. 4, 1992. She is survived by two of her daughters, Gail (Ken) Boudreau, Osprey, Fla., and Georgette Goundie, Greenfield, Wis., and five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, who will miss her deeply.



A Celebration of Life will will be held at a later date in Allentown, Pa.



Memorial gifts would be gratefully appreciated and be made at https;//uwm.edu/give/ Art & Design Goundie Sculpture Scholarship (4498000) In memory of Marjorie Goundie. Or to UWM Foundation Inc., 1440 E. North Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202. Ref : Goundie Memorial.



