Marlene Price Isenberg
April 28, 1937-Feb. 11, 2020
Marlene Price Isenberg, 82, of Nokomis, Fla. passed away on Feb. 11, 2020.
She was the Assistant Director of Beth Am Day School in Miami, Fla. Marlene was very active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice and The Inlets community.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Lawrence "Buck" Isenberg; two sons, Murray (Wendie) Price and Jeffrey (Beth) Price; a daughter, Sara (Bill) Mason; a sister, Roberta Schoenfield; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Rd. Venice.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Jewish Congregation in her honor.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com