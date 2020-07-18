1/
Marsha Docking French
Marsha Docking French, 78, of Venice, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born October of 1941, in Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of Robert M. Docking and Julia L (Julee) Docking nee Robey.

Marsha met her future husband, the late Robert B. French in Massapequa, N.Y. After living in many places across the country, they relocated in 2004 to Florida to be near her mother. Marsha was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice. She was an avid reader, bridge player, and book club member.

Survived by her mother, Julee Docking of Sarasota, brother Budd Docking of Atlanta, four daughters: Julia French (Jeff) of Renton, Wash.; Janet French-Bast (Kermit) of Wind Lake, Wis.; Molly French (Joel) of Albuquerque, N.M., and Robin French (Brian) of Tewksbury, N.J.; her cat Cheddar, and her many close friends.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jul. 18, 2020.
