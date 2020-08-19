1/1
Martin Tucker
Martin Tucker, 92, of Conn., and Venice, Fla., died peacefully at home in Redding, Conn., on August 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Frances Wilmot Tucker and brother Robert Tucker. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., in 1928. After graduating high school in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was honorably discharged in 1947 as an Electrician's Mate (Telephone), and attended University of Bridgeport. He was employed for 37 years at Sikorsky Aircraft, most recently as Senior Program Administrator in Purchasing. He and Fran lived in Milford, Conn., for 54 years. After retiring, they wintered in Venice, and later moved there. They enjoyed spending time with family, the beach, ballroom dancing, meeting friends at the VFW, Moose, and Elks Lodges, and travel. Marty enjoyed listening to Fran sing karaoke, playing pool with the guys at Bay Indies, bowling, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and ice cream. Remembered for his cheerful disposition and sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Tom Mayper and grandchildren Alex and Jessie of Redding, Conn., sisters and brother-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be virtual via Zoom, August 20, 21, and 23. Email for link or more info: martytucker1928@gmail.com.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
