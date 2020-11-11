Mary Alice Rodgers, 86, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 3, 2020. She was a devoted wife and mother.
She leaves behind her soulmate and loving husband of 65 years, Sam R. Rodgers; son Richard D. Rodgers (Pamela) of Osprey, Fla.; grandchild Rachel T. Rodgers of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter-in-law Linda Rodgers of Bradenton, Fla., and brother Steven Gaskins (Marge of Burlington, Vt.
She was predeceased by her parents Maynard and Geneva Gaskins; brother Milton Gaskins; sister Jeanette Benson and son Rex S. Rodgers.
Mary was a kind and humble person who put others' needs before her own. She was loved by many friends whom she considered family.
Due to COVID restrictions private services will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or online at https://tidewellfoundation.org/
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.