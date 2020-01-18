Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
Venice, FL
View Map
Mary E. Gentile

Mary E. Gentile Obituary
Mary E Gentile, 73, of Venice passed away January 14, 2020. She was born August 7, 1946 in the Bronx, New York to the late Louis Castro and Jennie Hernandez-Castro.

Mary enjoyed cooking and was considered both a chef and a fashion-ista by her family. She was a faithful Catholic and a member of Epiphany Cathedral.

Survivors include her loving husband, Dominic, of Venice, two sons, Dominic Gentile Jr (Karen) of Birmingham, Alabama and Larry Perez (Isabel) of Winter Haven, Florida, daughter, Donna Spray (Jeff) of Holland, Pennsylvania,

grandchildren; Anthony Gentile (Brittney), Patrick Gentile (Madeline), Madison Spray, Christian Gentile, John Paul Spray and Mia Spray, brothers and sisters; Hortencia Mounier, Louis Castro, Richard Castro Loraine Hong, Eric Castro, Cynthia Castro, Peggy Castro, Elisabeth Castro, Linda Castro, Robert Castro, Migdalia Prudhomme and Kevin Castro, step mother, Kathy Castro, as well as numerous other family

and friends.

Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday January 19, 2020 with a funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Monday January 20, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice Florida. Interment will follow the service at Venice Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be sent to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Please visit her online guestbook at

www.farleyfuneralhome.com
