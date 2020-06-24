Mary Jane Walewyk
Mary Jane Walewyk

September 27, 1935 - June 15, 2020

Mary Jane Walewyk, born September 27, 1935, daughter of Frances Blackwell and Dwight Stuart Bailey in Blossburg, Pa., passed away after a brief illness in Venice, Fla., on June 15, 2020, at the age of 84.

Mary Jane graduated from Mansfield High School and received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati. She was a loving mother, artist, homemaker, and dear friend.

After raising her children in Chicago, New Jersey, Connecticut, Paris, France and Brussels, Belgium, Mary Jane settled in Venice, Fla. As a Mary Kay sales representative and with the assistance of the local Women's Support Group, Mary Jane rediscovered herself. She excelled in leadership and eventually rose to be the President of the Women's Support Group and was highlighted in the local paper numerous times. Mary Jane was an active duplicate and social bridge player. While playing bridge, she met Armand and they became bridge and life partners until his passing.

Mary Jane was an active member and patron of the arts in Venice. She regularly attended performances at the Venice Theater and the Venice Symphony. She loved painting and enjoyed taking classes at the Venice Art League. She traveled several times to Europe for painting excursions with her dear friend, Karen.

She was predeceased by her husband Armand Walewyk. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Anne Johnston and husband David Johnston, and son John McColl Barr, Jr., and wife Janet Sue Krueger. Her life was enriched by the special friendships of Karen Williams and Jackie Young.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Inlets Clubhouse in Nokomis, Fla., on Thursday June 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. For the protection of all, the family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Venice Arts League, the Venice Theater, or the Venice Area Historical Society.



Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Inlets Clubhouse
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
June 22, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Williams
June 22, 2020
mary Jane was a good friend and thought of often
Mary Ann Holter
Friend
