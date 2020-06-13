Mary K. Horlick (nee Heusel), was born in Flint, Mich., in 1945. She passed away on June 9, in Venice, Fla.,
at age 74.
Growing up as part of a General Motors family, she lived in Columbus and Detroit, but then moved back to Flint for her teenage years before graduating from high school in Syracuse, N.Y. While studying interior design at Michigan State University in East Lansing, she met her husband-to-be, Michael D. Horlick. Upon graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree in 1967, she became an assistant buyer of fine china and stemmed glassware at JL Hudson's in Detroit.
In 1970, just two years after marrying, Mary and Mike moved to Williamsburg, Va. - he to pursue his law degree, she to rep the Block China Corporation's East Coast sales region. Through her work, Mary helped put Mike through three years at William & Mary. Their professional collaborations continued for the rest of her life, and by the time they had truly settled into Venice, Fla., she had become a world-class law firm administrator.
Mary filled numerous positions of leadership in the community, serving as a member and then chair of the Venice Architectural Review Board where she lent a consistent and thoughtful aesthetic to the city. She also spent many years working as one of Fr. Charlie's Angels at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat & Spirituality Center with her dear friends Fr. Charles Mallen, CSs.R., Fr. J.J. McCarthy O.Carm. and sister Carmella DeCosty, SNJM. She was also declared volunteer of the year several times at Pine View School where she served as President of the Pine View Association, wrote and edited its newsletter and established the Annual All-School Variety Show.
An engaged mother, Mary was known to sew Halloween costumes for her sons, decorate cakes and arrange pool parties for birthdays. During her Mother's final years, Mary cared for her at home with kindness and affection. The loving and purposeful marriage she shared with Mike served as a model to all those around.
A talented artist, Mary produced beautiful copper enamelwork, had a strong sense of color harmony and was drawn to photography and photo collage. Her interior and landscape planning warmed every home she inhabited, and her design style was thoughtful and gracious, incorporating touches of humor and whimsy. Among her cherished free-time pursuits were her bridge group, shopping with her best friends and contributing to the Venice Gondolier's "Let 'em Have It" line. She also enjoyed Steve Harner's NCAA March Madness Bracket Competition, which she once won.
She is survived by Mike, her husband of fifty-two years, and by their sons, David (wife, Shani) and Michael (wife, Liz), along with her beloved grandchild, Arcadia. Other survivors include Mary's brother, James R. Heusel (wife, Barbara), her nephews, John and James, and their families. She will also be missed terribly by her two adorable pugs, Roxie and Rosie.
A private Funeral Mass will be offered for the family. The interment of Mary's ashes and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation of New York, N.Y.
Memorial donations can be made to:
Children's Tumor Foundation 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100 New York, NY 10017
Memorial donations can be made to:
Children's Tumor Foundation 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2100 New York, NY 10017
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.