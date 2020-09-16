Mary Lou Shewan, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Erie, Pa., to William and Louisa Shewan. One of Mary Lou's greatest joys was working with her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Adeline on many home projects. She earned a Masters Degree in Special Education at Millersburg State University and taught special ed for forty years. After retirement, she moved to Sarasota, Fla., where she lived out a heart of service spending several years delivering Meals on Wheels and assisting in the office at St. Thomas More parish. Mary Lou's favorite "ministry" was as a volunteer (one of Charlie's angels) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice where Sr. Carmella and Fr. Charlie became dear friends. She loved gardening and travelling, which she did as long as she was able. Sr. Sallie Latkovich was a dear friend, frequent house guest and travel companion.



Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings: Richard, Gerald. William (Rosemary), Donna (Mel) Gingenbach. Mary Lou is survived by her lifelong friend, Nancy Fertig, and family with whom she remained close over the years: sister-in-law Adeline Shewan, and nieces and nephews: Judy (Dennis) Vogel, Tom (Ivette) Shewan, and Gerry Woomer as well as several great nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church in Sarasota with Fr. J.J. McCarthy, O Carm presiding. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden at the Church.



Gifts in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, 3989 S. Moon Dr., Venice, FL 34292.



