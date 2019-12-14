|
|
Mary Louise (Brooks) Craigbetter known as Louise or Weezie to friends went home to that greater home in Heaven on December 2, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1935 in Xenia, Ohio and graduated from Xenia High School in 1953. She was married to Captain Rodger Craig for near 67 years and traveled with him during his Marine Corps career. Louise is survived by her husband Rodger and 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Venice Masonic Lodge on Sunday December 15, 2019 at 2 pm. Burial will be private with family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Venice, in Tennessee, or The .