Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Margaret "Peggy" Armstrong, 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Peggy, as she was known by her family and friends, was a sweet and caring person who always had a friendly smile for everyone.



She was born May 13, 1927, in Fort Wayne to Ida May (Strohm) and Dr. Lawrence Shinabery. She was the younger sister to Sarah (Sally) and older sister to Lawrence (Bud) (wife Ruby).



She attended public schools in Fort Wayne and graduated from Central High School, where she participated in the drum corps for four years and was president her senior year.



Peggy turned 13 on Friday the 13th and it turned out to be a lucky year as that is also the year she met the love of her life and future husband, Charles Edgar "Ed" Armstrong.



They enjoyed roller-skating at the Bells Rink and shared root beers at the A&W, where Ed was a soda jerk. They wed on Ed's return from service overseas in World War II and were inseparable for the 66 years they were married, until Ed's passing in 2012.



Peg was co-owner of A-1 Production in Kendallville and Aegis Sales & Engineering in Fort Wayne. She retired in 1992.



Peggy was an avid sportswoman and enjoyed bowling and golf. She spent many summers on Lake Tippecanoe swimming and boating with her family. She also enjoyed wintering in Florida golfing with friends and was a long time member of the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.



She was a devoted mother to her three children, Joyce Ellen Armstrong Brown (husband Carl "Dutch" Brown), Mary Debra Synder (husband Dave Synder) and Charles (Chuck) Edgar Armstrong Jr. (wife Mary Beth Sullivan). She was a proud grandmother to Carey Schmucker (Roth) (husband Ron), Darrel (Duke) Roth, Clint Roth, Chris Behnke (wife Gretchen), Darlene Behnke, Emma Armstrong and Casey Armstrong; as well as great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren, Braydon, Angela, Archer and Ryker. She enjoyed the company of Dutch's daughters, Jamie and Amie, and their children.



In her later years Peggy resided at the Towne House Retirement Community in Fort Wayne, where she greatly appreciated the friendship, camaraderie and care she received. She was a great cat lover and was fortunate to have the companionship of her cat Henry in her final years.



She was predeceased by her husband, Ed; daughter Debbie; sister Sally; and brother Bud.



Services: Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 11, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes, Pine Valley, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN. Burial was at the Huntertown Cemetery in Huntertown, Indiana.



Memorial contribution may be made to the ASPCA.