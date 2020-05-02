Mary Sue David, 90, peacefully passed away Friday afternoon, April 17th in Venice, Fla.



Sue was born February 1, 1930 in Bluefield, W.V. and was the daughter of the late Robert Henry David and Grace Carter David. Two brothers, Robert Henry David, Jr. and Wayne David preceded her in death as well as her sister, Thelma David Steele. Sue was a graduate of Bluefield High School, Concord University and West Virginia University, where she received her Graduate and Doctorate degree in Health and Education. Sue was a teacher at Bluefield High School and longtime professor at Radford University in Radford, Va. Sue was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, Fla.



Survivors include her nephews, David Steele and wife, Priscilla of Phoenix, Ariz. and Jay Steele of Salem, Ore. Great nephews / nieces include Ryan Steele, St. Louis, Mo. and Michelle Steele, Phoenix, Ariz. Sue was blessed by many dear and wonderful friends during her life, including Bonnie Hurlburt and Ann Devine of Venice, Fla.



In keeping with COVID - 19 regulations, a Memorial Service will be held at a later and safer date in Venice, Fla.



