MaryJane Walewyk

Mary Jane Walewyk, born in Blossburg, Penn., passed away unexpectedly in Venice, Fla., on June 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Inlets Clubhouse in Nokomis Thursday, June 25, at 2 p.m. For the protection of all, we request everyone in attendance wear masks.



MaryJane graduated from Mansfield High school and received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati. She was a loving homemaker and dear friend.



She was predeceased by her husband Armond Walewyk. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Johnston and her husband David Johnston, and son John Barr and his wife Janet Krueger. She is also had many dear friends including Karen Williams and Jackie Young.



After raising her children in Chicago, New Jersey, Connecticut, Paris, France and Brussels, Belgium, MaryJane found herself in Venice, Fla. As a Mary Kay Sales rep and with the assistance of the Women's Support Group, MaryJane rediscovered herself. She excelled in leadership and eventually rose to be the president of the Women's Support Group and her picture was in the local paper numerous times. She and Armond were avid social and duplicate bridge players amassing regional and gold master level points. She was an active member of the Arts scene in Venice. She was a regular at the Venice Theater and symphony, but primarily she enjoyed many painting classes at the Venice Art League and painting excursions to Europe.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Venice Arts League, the Venice Theater, or the Venice Historical Society.



