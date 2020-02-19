|
Merle Lawrence Graser, age 90, of Venice, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 18, 1929 to Ottomar and Irene Graser. He served in the United States Coast Guard as a medic first-class 1951 to 1954. Merle lived in Miami, working at City National Bank of Coral Gables before moving to Venice in 1963 to be Vice President and Cashier for First National Bank of Venice where he later became President and Chairman of the Board. Under Merle's direction, First National Bank became the largest bank in Venice and was in the top 10% of independent banks in the United States. Among many positions Merle held in the banking industry, he served as a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta.
Contributing to his community service was also important to Merle. He was a Past President of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venice Noon Lions Club, and was Mayor of Venice from 1993 - 1998.
Surviving family members include his wife of 71 years, Lila Patricia Graser of Venice; daughter Cathy Strammer and son-in-law Fred Strammer; son Shaun Graser and daughter-in-law Paula Graser of Venice; grandchildren Chanelle Strammer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monet Strammer, Teal Strammer and Fred Strammer of Venice, Dr. Colin Graser of Portland, Ore., Kyle Graser of Fort Pierce, Fla. and Megan Murphy of Greensboro, N.C.; and great- grandchildren Abgail and Rue Murphy of Venice, Fla.
A Celebration of Merle's life will be held at the Venice Yacht Club on Feb. 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. with a Retreat Ceremony at 2 p.m. sharp. The public is welcome.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the Loveland Center, Inc or the Senior Friendship Center.
