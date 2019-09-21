|
|
Michael Douglas Cecil, 67, passed in his home surrounded by family, in Venice, FL on Thursday September 12th. Mike was born on March 25th, 1952 in Noblesville Indiana but has called Venice his home for over 35 years. Mike was an avid fisherman with a love for wildlife. There was never a sunrise he didn't appreciate or an animal he wouldn't rescue. Mike spent time volunteering for the Wildlife Center of Venice and made it his mission to bring awareness to our wildlife around us.
Michael is survived by his wife; Rhonda Cecil, three children; Sunrise Arnold of Noblesville Indiana, Nichole Miliano, and Justin Cecil, both of Venice Florida and seven Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life in Mike's honor will be held on Saturday, September 28th from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey, FL. This will be a very informal celebration. Just as our Mike would have wanted. Food, nature, memories, and laughs. We will probably do some speaking around 2:00. Other than that, it's going to be a good ole fashion cookout. People may come and go as they please. We plan to have food, drinks, and games. You can bring a dish but don't have to. You can bring kids and pets. You can bring any outdoor games you have. We have plenty of tables but bring the lawn chairs or whatever you want to enjoy the day. This is for everyone. We want to have a day of laughs and smiles.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to the Wildlife Center of Venice in Michael Cecil's name
The Wildlife Center of Venice information:
https://wildlifecenterofvenice.org
925 N Jackson Rd Venice FL 34292
Michael Cecil is soaring high with the Eagles