|
|
Milton Ross Seiler of Venice, Fla. and Worthington, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was 88 years old.
He was born to Don Milton and Cora Seiler on December 30, 1931 in Lakewood, Ohio. He grew up in New London, Ohio before attending the Ohio State University and graduating with masters degrees in Physics and Mathematics. He was a Physicist for Rockwell International and Battelle in Columbus, Ohio. He served his country as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Milt was a dedicated bible teacher throughout his life. He touched many lives by sharing his knowledge and insight of God's word. He was an awesome teacher! In retirement, he volunteered with the Spiritual Care Team at Venice Hospital and helped many elderly friends in his community.
Milton is preceded by his first wife Norma Seiler and survived by his children Mark Seiler of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Kim Seiler Bell of Friday Harbor, Wash., and Julie Glover of Venice, Fla. He is also preceded by his second wife Harriette (Yenser) Seiler and stepson Randall Yenser and survived by his stepdaughters Judith Skidmore of Ocala, Fla., Cynthia Kingry of Wildwood, Fla., and Malinda Westlake of The Villages, Fla. He is survived by the love of his 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Milt was a master sand castle builder and loved to share his talents with all his grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Worthington, Ohio. No date has been set for the service.