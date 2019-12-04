|
Moyle "Duke" Louis Langille, 86, of Venice, Florida, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. He lived in Venice since 1993 and had summered in Ipswich, Massachusetts since 2000. Duke was born on September 5, 1933 in Malden, Massachusetts, the youngest of ten children of the late Moyle Langille and Ina (Crowell) Langille.
Duke grew up and attended public schools in Malden, Massachusetts. He graduated from Malden High School in 1951 where he was the captain of the varsity basketball team. He served a tour in the United States Navy from 1954-1959.
For nearly two decades, Duke and his wife of 39 years, the late Moira McCarrens Langille, lived in Newburyport and Amesbury, Massachusetts. He worked as a quality control inspector at Brazonics, Inc. (formerly a division of Adams-Russell, Inc.), a military and aerospace manufacturing company in Amesbury, until he retired in 1993. Upon retirement, Duke and Moira began wintering in Venice and became permanent Florida residents. The pair enjoyed traveling to cities abroad such as Paris, Rome and London, and were aficionados of Broadway theater in New York City where they held a timeshare and visited annually.
Duke's interest in professional sports - especially the Red Sox, Patriots and all New England teams - and his love of history and travel will be remembered by all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and was a gifted storyteller. He enjoyed taking walks in his community and talking to neighbors. He also was a talented woodworker and gardener.
Duke was predeceased by his wife, Moira McCarrens Langille; both of his parents, Ina and Moyle Langille of Malden, Massachusetts; and his daughter, Collette Langille of Everett, Massachusetts. He was the brother of Madge (Langille) Forgeron of Oakville, Washington, and the late Clifford Langille, Edwin Langille, Vilda Langille, Emma Langille, Lily (Langille) Grims, George Langille, Charles "Bucky" Langille and Margaret "Margie" Langille.
He is survived by three children, Valerie Howard and her husband Daniel Howard of Chelsea, Maine, Vickie Langille of Tustin, California, and Michael Langille of Dupo, Illinois; three step-children, Mark A. Connolly and his wife Leila Kontos Connolly of Norfolk, Massachusetts, Rebecca Connolly Hackler and her husband Jason Hackler of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Paull W. Connolly of Carlsbad, California.
He also leaves two grandsons, Brian Howard and his wife Erin Howard of Hallowell, Maine, and Nicholas Howard and his wife Angela Howard of Gardiner, Maine; five step-grandchildren, Melina and Tyler Connolly of Norfolk, Massachusetts, Eliza Hackler of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Grant and Makena Connolly of Carlsbad, California; four great-grandsons, Nicholas and Mason Howard of Hallowell, Maine, and Evan and Logan Howard of Gardiner, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
A private gathering in Duke's honor took place in Venice, Florida.
Arrangements are in care of Farley Funeral Home (www.farleyfuneralhome.com) in Venice, Florida.