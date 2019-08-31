Home

Nancy Salabes Obituary
Nancy (Goerte Meredith) Salabes, age 84, of Nokomis died on August 27, 2019

She was born March 24, 1935 in Williamsport, PA and came to Nokomis in 1978.

She attended Penn State University prior to being branch manager of an independent insurance appraisal company. She was a faithful volunteer at historic Spanish Point for several years. She is past president at Mission Valley Civic Association where she served for two years and a past member of the League of Women Voters.

Survivors include sons, Thomas Meredith of Atlanta GA, L.T. Meredith of Sarasota, Florida, and Donald Meredith of Englewood, FL, a sister, Shirley Miller of Williamsport, PA, nephews, William Miller, Richard Miller and favorite niece, Barbara Cooley, and a granddaughter, Malinda Lisa Meredith of Harrisburg PA.
