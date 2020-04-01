|
Nilah Yvonne (Hathaway) Byrd, 98, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Elmcroft of Muncie, Ind.
Nilah was born April 24, 1921 to Basil E. and Lena C. (Metzger) Hathaway. She graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1939 and then married her high-school sweetheart Robert Byrd, also of Ridgeville, Ind.
After moving from Ridgeville to Venice, Fla. in 1960 with their son Bruce, they worked in various businesses until finishing their working years managing the Venice Beach Pavilion for many decades.
Nilah's hobbies included travel, crochet, tropical crafts, oil painting, and organ music. She was a very talented and meticulous worker.
Surviving are her son Bruce; half-siblings, Ann, Don and Sam Hathaway; and many loving nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed and admired by them all. Her work in an aircraft assembly plant in Galveston, Texas and that of the many other women who kept our forces equipped in their fight for our freedom in WW II stand as testimony to the honor of "The Greatest Generation."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; daughter-in law, Nancy; siblings, Charles, Basil L., Paul and Pauline; and half-siblings, John, Jim, Kay and Gay.
A celebration of Nilah's life will occur at a later date. Her cremated remains will rest with those of her beloved husband at the Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell, Florida.
Deepest gratitude goes to the staff of Elmcroft of Muncie.
In lieu of flowers, will graciously accept contributions.
