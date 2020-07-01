Norma M. Wiczek, age 80 of Venice, Fla., died June 25, 2020, at Venice Regional Hospital. She was born 23 of August, 1939 in Warwick, England, to Kathleen and Sidney Phillips. She was an Air Force spouse and a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 8118. She loved English murder mysteries, antiques and crossword puzzles and believed a good cup of tea could solve any problem.



She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael, daughter Kathryn Herman and her husband Robert (Austin, Texas), daughter Josephine Seutter and her husband Glenn (Manhattan, Kan.). She was a much loved grandmother to Geoff, Katie, Megan, and Laura and great-grandmother to Mason and Emmie.



