Norman W. Kolar
Norman W. Kolar, age 78, of Venice, Fla., formally of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away July 22, 2020.

During his life, Norm was a master plumber and enjoyed being an outdoorsman; raising Irish Setters. Traveling the world, he enjoyed the sites from China to Tahiti and Peru to the Panama Canal. Norm was a generous blood donor, giving 69 gallons. Norm was always willing to give a helping hand to his friends and neighbors.

Devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Carol; daughter, Jennifer (Peter); son, Chris(deceased) and three grandchildren, Andy, Anna, and Allie.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
