Resources More Obituaries for OL USAR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? OL Bernard Elgart (Ret) USAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers OL Bernard Elgart USAR (Ret)



Venice, FL - Bernard Elgart, 99 of Venice, FL, formerly Matawan, NJ and New York, passed away on May 18, 2019.



Bernie was born in Manhattan to his parents Saul (Sam) and Millie who were first generation immigrants from Kiev. He lived with his brother Charlie and sister Gertrude in both Manhattan and the Bronx. Bernie graduated from James Monroe High School in the Bronx and attended City College of New York. He enlisted in the Army on October 15, 1941, serving in an enlisted status until October 26 1943 in the Panama Canal Zone as an administrative non-commissioned officer in the Coast Artillery rising to the rank of Sergeant. He was selected to attend the Adjutant General Officers Candidate School and was commissioned as a 2d Lieutenant and assigned to Dibble General Hospital as a Special Services Officer in San Francisco, CA. In March 1945 he was assigned to General Headquarters, Far East Command, under General of the Armies Douglas MacArthur as an Information and Education Officer, being promoted to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After the war, Bernie was relieved from active duty and spent his remaining Army career in the reserves, primarily with the 302d and the 353d Civil Affairs Units, rising to the rank of Colonel. In 1961, as a Major, he was reactivated in response to the Berlin Crisis and as the unit's S-1/Adjutant was responsible for effecting and implementing the unit's mobilization plans. He retired from the Army in November 1973. His non-military career was as a Claims Supervisor for Workmen's Compensation, first for the State of New York and then with Aetna Life and Casualty where he retired to Venice, FL in 1982.



Bernie's interests were in collecting stamps, international travel and attending the theatre, a trait that he passed along to his children. In later years his family and friends affectionately called him the "Colonel".



Bernie was predeceased by his beloved first wife Dorothy (Pat), second wife Anna, his brother Charlie and sister Gertrude. He is survived by his son Edward and spouse Mary Ellen (New Hope, PA) , his daughter Kathryn Caro and her husband Richard (Jackson, NJ), grandson Stephen Elgart, granddaughter Marissa Cortese and her husband Frank, and granddaughter LCDR Lindsay Czarnecki, USNR and her husband LCDR Edward Czarnecki, along with great-grandchildren Madison Czarnecki, Brooke Czarnecki and Anthony Cortese.



A private ceremony of remembrance and internment was held at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY on May 31, 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the National World War II Memorial, Washington, DC. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries