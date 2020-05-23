Patricia Ann de (Ney) Berard
1934 - 2020
Patricia Ann de Berard (Ney) Jan. 3, 1934-April 28, 2020.

Patricia was born in Appleton, Wis., to the late Leonard and Daisy Ney. Pat attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She moved her family to Venice, Fla., in 1973. Pat retired from General Telephone in 1993, and spent her retirement years traveling, playing Bridge and spending time with her family and friends. Pat is survived by her sisters, Rosemary Green and Mildred Fose. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Lynn (Kevin) McCloud; her son, Lawrence (Linda) de Berard; and her grandchildren, EJ McCloud, Sarah and Trisha de Berard, Kristin (Dylan) Thiel and Jeramie de Berard. She was preceded in death by her brothers George and James Ney and her son Daniel de Berard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 17th, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral Chapel in Venice, Fla. Interment will be at Epiphany Cathedral Memorial Garden. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army in Venice, Fla.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral Chapel
