1/
Patricia Ann Reiter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Patricia Ann Reiter, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, due to complications following a severe stroke. She was born in Greenville, Ala., on Dec. 22, 1945. As a teenager, she moved with her parents, George and Katie Nichols, to Venice, Fla. After graduation from college she held careers in real estate and office management until 1987 when she answered the call to ministry. She was ordained as a minister by Unity School of Christianity in 1991. Patricia served congregations in Nashville, Tenn., and Charlottesville, Va., until she returned home in 2002, to become the Senior Minister at Unity Church of Venice. The church quickly grew and due to Patricia's great leadership and vision a new 300 seat sanctuary was built and countless lives have been changed. Those who knew her described her as the very personification of unconditional love. She leaves a great legacy behind her. She is survived by her two children, Rick Reiter (Sherry) and Reverend Robin Reiter (Linda Ware), her two grandchildren Hayley and Harrison Reiter, her great-granddaughter Emmalyn Joy and by thousands whose lives were profoundly touched and changed by her love and her ministry. There will not be a memorial service until those that love Patricia can gather safely. Her legacy and memory can be honored with donations in her name to Unity Church of Venice, 125 North Jackson Road, Venice, FL 34292.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved