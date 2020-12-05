1/1
Paul Donald Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Donald (Don) Chapman, passed away peacefully in his home with his best friend and partner, Bruce P. Burbage by his side in Nokomis, Fla., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. He would have celebrated his 80th birthday on November 30th.

Born and raised on a farm in Rippon, W.V., Don graduated from Charles Town High School (Class of '58) and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at WVU and a second master's at Shippensburg University. He was a talented musician; the organ was his instrument of choice. He served as a piano, organ, and guitar teacher to many students over the years. He was a member and organist at St. John's Episcopal Church in Rippon for over 40 years. Don retired as a math teacher and guidance counselor from the Jefferson County School system and turned over farming operations to his family when he retired south to Florida in the early 2000s.

Throughout his retirement, Don spent his time attending concerts of the Manasota Theatre Organ Society, collecting antique cars and Christmas ornaments among many other things, raising tropical fish, traveling around the world to interesting destinations like Portugal and Cuba, joining ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eat Out) groups in Sarasota, Nokomis, and Venice, joining Bobbie's Koffee Klatsch, enjoying time with friends, and tinkering with many different home and craft projects.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ethel. He was husband to Rosalind (Stone) Chapman; father of Mike (Karen) Chapman and Jennifer (OJ) Chapman; brother of Nancy (Doug) Stolipher; grandfather to Emilia and Olivia Chapman; great-grandfather of Isaiah and AJ; and uncle to Mark (Amy) Stolipher, Steve (Kristen) Stolipher, and Drew (Erin) Stolipher.

Don's family will say farewell to him in a private ceremony in Nokomis, Florida. There will be a Celebration of Life for Don in Florida at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved