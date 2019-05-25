Pauline E. Ballard, 82, of Venice, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Virgil "Jack" Ballard.



Pauline was born on September 23, 1936, in El Paso, Illinois, to the late Andrew J. and Mildred (Eft) Cackling. Growing up locally, she graduated from El Paso High School at the age of 16. She then relocated to Peoria where she worked as a medical transcriptionist. She and her family moved to Florida in 1982, working for Progressive Insurance for 36 years.



She is survived by her daughters Barbara Ballard of Venice, FL, and Carla Kelly of KY. Grandmother to Felicia and husband Sean, Christopher, Jeremy and wife Mary Jane, Gregory and wife McKenna, Emily and husband Larry as well as Great-grandmother to nine. Sister to Marilyn Evans of Bloomington, IL, and sister-in-law to Elva Weinstein of WI. Pauline was preceded in death by her late husband Virgil "Jack" Ballard and their late son, Andrew Ballard.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in Pauline's memory be sent to the .