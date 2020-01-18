|
|
Pauline Harmon Rayburn, age 104, of Venice, Florida, passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1914 in Versailles, Ohio to parents, Charles and Pearl Harmon. On July 1, 1939 she married
Eugene Rayburn of Dayton, Ohio. They made their home in Ohio until 1961 when they moved to Venice, Florida following Eugene's retirement. Pauline studied at Wasseen School of Music in Dayton,
Ohio, member of Teaching Music for youth at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, organized 1st Jr. Choir at Calvary Community Church in
1961 and church pianist for many years. She was also a member of the Sarasota Music Teachers Association, a Past President of District 7
Florida State & National Music Teachers Assoc., Venice Sicilian Music Society and she also maintained a piano studio in Venice Gardens for 46
years. Pauline is survived by her son, Stephen Eugene Rayburn of Palm Bay, Florida and two grandsons, David (Katherine) Rayburn and Eric
Rayburn and great grandchild, Matthew Everett Rayburn. Many students had the pleasure of learning the value of music when they learned to play the piano by this seasoned pianist. Piano Recitals were joyful as Pauline taught, listened and encouraged her students for more
than 46 years. She will long be remembered as a wonderful piano teacher. A memorial service on Thursday, January 23rd from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM will be hosted by the family at Bay Breeze Health and
Rehabilitation Center, 1026 Albee Farm Rd in Venice. Prayers, condolences, and memories for the family can also be shared
www.farleyfuneralhome.com.