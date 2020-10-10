Penelope (Penny) Welch Miller Oct. 1, 1942 - Oct. 2, 2020
Daughter of Alfred and Opal Carlin. Penny worked as fund raiser secretary for National Kidney Foundation
retired and moved to Florida 1983. Worked in retail, then with husband Butch.
Preceded in death by son William Cecil Miller, Jr., leaving husband William Cecil (Butch) Miller, son Norman Cecil Miller the third, grandsons Devon and Ryan Miller.
Graveside services will be Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at
Venice Memorial Gardens
1950 Center Rd. Venice, Fla.