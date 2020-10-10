1/
Penelope Welch Miller
Penelope (Penny) Welch Miller Oct. 1, 1942 - Oct. 2, 2020

Daughter of Alfred and Opal Carlin. Penny worked as fund raiser secretary for National Kidney Foundation retired and moved to Florida 1983. Worked in retail, then with husband Butch.

Preceded in death by son William Cecil Miller, Jr., leaving husband William Cecil (Butch) Miller, son Norman Cecil Miller the third, grandsons Devon and Ryan Miller.

Graveside services will be Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at

Venice Memorial Gardens

1950 Center Rd. Venice, Fla.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Oct. 10, 2020.
