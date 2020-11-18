Philip Arthur Baker (Sept. 10, 1936 - Nov. 10, 2020)
Philip Arthur Baker, 84, of Venice, Fla., passed away Nov. 10, 2020.
Phil was born in Topeka, Kan., and attended Topeka High School (Class of 1954), where he played many sports. He graduated with an engineering degree from the University of Kansas (KU); served his Country as a Marine; and had a long, successful career at IBM Corp. as a Sr. Systems Engineer and Sr. Instructor in Kansas City, Mo., Springfield, Ill., and Atlanta, Ga. He and Linnie were married in 1981 in Dunwoody, Ga., and retired to Venice in 1994 for a "New Beginning" to simplify their lives, due to both becoming ill with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/CFIDS.
Phil was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity at KU and loved following KU Jayhawk sports. He played baseball and on multiple tennis leagues. He was an active member of Kingswood Methodist Church in Dunwoody, Ga. Phil was a pro at finding sharks' teeth on Venice Beach and enjoyed watching sports, reading, and completing sudoku puzzles. Phil was a patient, kind, and loving man who lived a very honorable life and always thought of others before himself. Even though he faced some serious health issues for many years, Phil greeted each day with a smile and gratitude.
Phil was the son of the late Herbert J. Baker and Dorothy (nee Wolfe) and is survived by his wife Linda ("Linnie") Baker (nee Trexler Crosley) of Venice; daughters Melissa Baker Nimke of Milwaukee, WI, Kristin Baker Larpenter, Kristin Crosley, and Kim Crosley Lass of Denver; and his sister Barbara Baker Hansen and brother-in-law Larry Hansen of Gillsville, Ga. Phil is also survived by grandsons William Philip Nimke, Alexander Ryan Larpenter, Christopher Baker Larpenter, and Theodore Ellis Larpenter; special family members Gregory Hannah and Jay James; nieces and nephews, extended family members, and many friends. Phil was predeceased by his first wife, Janet Limbach Baker.
Due to COVID-19, a family celebration of Phil's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please perform a "Random Act of Kindness" in Phil's memory. Donations may also be made in his memory to www.SolveCFS.org
.