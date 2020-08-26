Phyllis A. Murphy January 17, 1934 - August 20, 2020Phyllis A. Murphy, age 86, of Nokomis, Florida passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born inMarion, Ohio and moved to Florida with her family in June of 1973. She was an amazing wife and mother to her seven children. She spent her life doing selfless acts of kindness every day, and taught usthe importance of family, faith and love. Phyllis loved taking care of her home and cooking for the many celebrations we shared as a family and with friends. She enjoyed many vacations with her husband andchildren traveling in their RV and spending time at their home in Georgia. She was extremely well loved by everyone and touched many lives. She was called "Mom" by everyone.Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Robert of over 60 years. She is survived by daughters; Gerry Murphy of Nokomis, Florida, Sam Murphy (Bob) of Hicksville, Ohio, Michelle Murphy of Ft. Wayne,Indiana, Julie Keating (Ken) of Ball Ground, Georgia, Lisa Blem (Don) of Englewood, Florida; sons Shaun Murphy of Englewood, Florida, Rock Murphy of Nokomis, Florida; 16 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. A special thank you to our wonderful caregivers, Jivka and Radica, for all their love and support to our mother and the Murphy family.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on August 31, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey, Florida.Private family burial to follow.To share a memory of Phyllis, please visit