Phyllis A. Murphy
01/17/34 - 08/20/20
Phyllis A. Murphy January 17, 1934 - August 20, 2020

Phyllis A. Murphy, age 86, of Nokomis, Florida passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born in

Marion, Ohio and moved to Florida with her family in June of 1973. She was an amazing wife and mother to her seven children. She spent her life doing selfless acts of kindness every day, and taught us

the importance of family, faith and love. Phyllis loved taking care of her home and cooking for the many celebrations we shared as a family and with friends. She enjoyed many vacations with her husband and

children traveling in their RV and spending time at their home in Georgia. She was extremely well loved by everyone and touched many lives. She was called "Mom" by everyone.

Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Robert of over 60 years. She is survived by daughters; Gerry Murphy of Nokomis, Florida, Sam Murphy (Bob) of Hicksville, Ohio, Michelle Murphy of Ft. Wayne,

Indiana, Julie Keating (Ken) of Ball Ground, Georgia, Lisa Blem (Don) of Englewood, Florida; sons Shaun Murphy of Englewood, Florida, Rock Murphy of Nokomis, Florida; 16 grandchildren and 11 great

grandchildren. A special thank you to our wonderful caregivers, Jivka and Radica, for all their love and support to our mother and the Murphy family.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on August 31, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey, Florida.

Private family burial to follow.

To share a memory of Phyllis, please visit

www.farleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
