Phyllis Ericson Louis went home to be with the Lord on April 2nd. Phyllis was a wonderful mother and a beautiful human being. She was a friend to all and a Mom to many.
Born Phyllis Marie Ericson on January 16, 1928 in Medford, Mass. she was the only daughter of Walter and Florence Ericson of Malden, Mass. She is survived by son Rick and Susan Louis of Sarasota, Fla. and daughter Christianne "Chris" Louis Fitzsimmons and Tim Fitzsimmons of Cape Haze, Fla.
She met her future husband Richard W. "Dick" Louis when her parents picked up two sailors hitchhiking back to Chelsea Naval Medical Base from Ogunquit Beach, Maine on a Fourth of July furlough during World War II. Her mother Florence invited the sailors over to dinner and Dick accepted the invitation.
After the war Phyllis and Dick reunited and married in 1948. Phyllis worked for years in the Boston financial district. In 1957 the couple relocated to Keene, N.H. to purchase and operate Norwood Oil and eventually Nims Plumbing Company. After many years of hard work and raising their two children, Phyllis and Dick retired and relocated to Venice, Fla. in 1975.
Not ones to sit long in retirement, they purchased the Paper Clip office products company in Venice and later on Phyllis owned and operated a Hallmark store called "Cards & Gifts of Venice." Phyllis finally retired in 1996.
Phyllis was a warm and caring individual who loved to laugh and always wore a bright smile. She was blessed with many wonderful friendships. Her great loves in life were her children and their spouses, and by extension their friends. She was always supportive of their dreams, hopes and aspirations. She reveled in the simple things in life. Always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She loved animals and for most of her life had a cat. Now reunited with love ones after a life well lived, she will be forever missed.
Phyllis was predeceased in death by her parents and her husband Dick Louis, the former Mayor of Venice, Fla.
Unfortunately, due to the current environment there will not be any services. Friends are encouraged to express condolences through the Farley Funeral Home website. If inclined, please feel free to make a donation in her name to the Suncoast Humane Society. Phyllis would like that.
