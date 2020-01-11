Home

POLINCHAK, Michael C., of Venice, Florida passed away on December 23, 2019. He was 82. Michael was born on April 8, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Michael and Helen Polinchak. He is survived by his loving wife Marion Polinchak; two children, Mary Catherine (Russ) Vahle and William Michael Polinchak; two grandchildren, Amber and Kevin Shahan; and two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Matthew Shahan. Funeral Mass followed by internment will begin on Tuesday, January 14, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Rd, Venice, Florida 34292. To share a memory of Michael or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
