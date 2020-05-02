Raymond G. Bruckman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond G. Bruckman was born October 3, 1926 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Matthew and Mary Jane Bruckman. He passed away on April 12, 2020 in Venice, Fla.

Raymond graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death his first wife, Susan Rost Bruckman and son, Ken Bruckman. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Bruckman, his children, Marilyn Bruckman-Jones, Joanne Bruckman- George and Glenn Bruckman. He is also survived by stepchildren, Sue Dankovich, Mary French, Dr. John Doranski, 24 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date at Epiphany Cathedral.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Epiphany Cathedral School, 316 Sarasota St. Venice Fl 34285

Please visit his inline guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved