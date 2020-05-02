Raymond G. Bruckman was born October 3, 1926 in Ashtabula, Ohio to Matthew and Mary Jane Bruckman. He passed away on April 12, 2020 in Venice, Fla.
Raymond graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death his first wife, Susan Rost Bruckman and son, Ken Bruckman. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Bruckman, his children, Marilyn Bruckman-Jones, Joanne Bruckman- George and Glenn Bruckman. He is also survived by stepchildren, Sue Dankovich, Mary French, Dr. John Doranski, 24 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date at Epiphany Cathedral.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Epiphany Cathedral School, 316 Sarasota St. Venice Fl 34285
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 2, 2020.