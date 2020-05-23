Rhoda J. Gross January 1, 1932 - May 18, 2020



It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Rhoda Gross, on Monday, May 18th, 2020. Rhoda had a life well lived, surrounded by a close and loving extended family. She was born in Southhampton, England and came to the US at the age of 19, on the Queen Elizabeth II. She met and married Bennett in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised her three kids, Mandee, Jay and Susan, in Livingston, N.J.



In retirement she enjoyed a wonderful second life here in Venice for twenty-four years. She was very active in the local Venice community, as a reading mentor in the elementary school, working on the JCV Food Festival and social action committee, attending and planning the local ladies luncheon and being a proud lifelong member with Hadassah.



The private graveside service was held at the Venice JCV on Friday with immediate family. She is survived by her husband Bennett; her three children Mandee, Jay, and Susan; and seven grandchildren, Max, Maya, Matthew, Justin, Tate, Sam, and Ethan. She is also survived by her sisters, Pauline and Sheila; and her brother, Norman.



