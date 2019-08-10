|
|
Richard "Ric" Brooks Paine, 56, of Venice, Florida passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by many friends and family members.
Ric was born on March 30, 1963 in Long Island, New York to Joy and Charlie Paine. He was number five of seven kids whom all moved to Venice, Florida in 1972. Ric was an avid sports fan who played baseball, football, and wrestling at Venice high school where he went on to graduate.
After high school he dedicated many years of his life to coaching youth baseball and football here in Venice. His love for his dogs was amazing, over the years adopting and spoiling them all. In the last four years he devoted much of his time to his many nieces, nephews, family, friends, and of course his loving dogs making us all laugh and smile.
He is survived by his sisters, Terri (Mike) Duffey, Cindi Anderson, Christi (Jim) Bennett, Kerri Paine Floyd(Eric Geistert); brother, Chuck Paine; approximately 30 nieces and nephews (each who loved their uncle Ric very much); many close friends who stood by his side and love him very much; and of course his beloved dogs, Shadow, Rusty and Sadie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy and Charlie Paine; sister, Traci Paine Bartram; brother-in-law, Andy Anderson; and his dog, Max.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17th, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church 400 Field Ave. E Venice.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Venice Challenger Baseball 680 Percheron Cir, Nokomis, Florida 34274.