|
|
Richard D. Nash
Feb. 23, 1938-Apr. 7, 2019
Richard D. Nash went to his eternal home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Richard served in the Army for five years, was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and retired from the Lorain Ohio Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Courtney) Nash; and grandson, Christopher Scott.
Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery (Florida) at 3 p.m., on April 22, with a guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the National Alliance on Mental Health (Nami.org)
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com