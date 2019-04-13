Home

Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Richard Nash
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Richard D. Nash


Richard D. Nash

Feb. 23, 1938-Apr. 7, 2019

Richard D. Nash went to his eternal home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Richard served in the Army for five years, was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and retired from the Lorain Ohio Postal Service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Courtney) Nash; and grandson, Christopher Scott.

Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery (Florida) at 3 p.m., on April 22, with a guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the National Alliance on Mental Health (Nami.org)

Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
