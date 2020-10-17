Richard (Rick) Gordan Ellams
On Saturday Oct. 3, 2020, Richard (Rick) Ellams, loving husband and father of two children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49. Rick was born on July 27, 1971, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Phillip Ellams and Helena Gorecki. For most of his adult life, Rick was a skilled handyman; a 3rd generation window and siding installer. On Jan. 15, 2001, he married Ida Katherine Michel. They raised two wonderful children; Emma and Erik.
Rick had a passion for golf which started in his teenage years and grew over his adult life. He was very knowledgeable about the game and it's technique, and was always happy to share tips with all who asked him. He also played on the Amateur Golf tour in North Carolina and Florida, and played well enough to win some of the tournaments. He loved his family, and was a dedicated husband and father. He was a funny, easy going guy who loved the salt life; spending time with his family and friends, and playing golf. He loved Marvel movies and video games; could fix anything; was not a "hugger"; and was always willing to dance with his wife. He will be deeply missed his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Ida Ellams; his two children, Emma and Erik. His mother Helena Gorecki, his sister Julie Gorecki, his Father Phillip Ellams, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020, at the KMI/San Marco Building Clubhouse at 5 p.m. 228 Tampa Ave. W, Venice, FL 34285. The family requests cheerful attire for the service: Golf clothes, Casual wear, Marvel Comic T-Shirts (and your mask). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to: First Tee - Sarasota/Manatee, 8586 Potter Park Dr. #115, Sarasota FL. 34238 in memory of Richard Ellams www.FirstTeeSarasotaManatee.org