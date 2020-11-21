Richard L. Mouhot Feb. 29 ,1956-Nov.15,2020



Richard passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2020 in Sarasota, Fla. A lifelong Floridian, Richard enjoyed cooking and delighted in watching people enjoy their food. He could often be found playing chess or cribbage, or engaging in his latest hobby: painting. Although Richard led a life with cerebral palsy, he never let it get the best of him. He enjoyed meeting new people and was always up for a good laugh. Richard leaves behind many close and dear friends and will be missed greatly by all.



Richard was preceded in death by his mother Rosemarie Aragona in Virginia, his father Emile W.Mouhot and his brother Michael B. Mouhot of Venice, Fla. He leaves bhind his brother Emile J. Mouhot of Sarasota and three step-brothers, Lee, Joe and Bill of Sarasota.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at the Venice Yacht Club.



Donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Florida (UCPof Florida) www.ucpcfl.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store