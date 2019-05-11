Home

Richard William Dodderidge

Richard William Dodderidge Obituary
Richard "Dick" William Dodderidge, 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23 in Lenexa, Kansas.

Dick was born in 1926 in Council Grove, Kansas.

He served in the Army during World War II and graduated from Kansas State University in 1947. Dick married Ann Thornberry in 1952 and they lived in Venice from 1993-2015. He served on numerous boards in the area, including the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, the Venice Symphony, the Venice City Council Advisory Committee, the Jazz Club of Sarasota and the Sarasota Arts Council.

Dick is survived by his three sons, Richard William II (Vicki) of Kansas City, Missouri, John Russell (Tammy) of Lenexa, Kansas, and Daniel James (Nancy) of Chappaqua, New York; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; brother, David Dodderidge; and sister, Beverly Dodderidge.
