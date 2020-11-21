Rita Lou Lutes Prendergast, of Cherokee Village, Ark., died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 104, just weeks shy of her 105th birthday. She was born Dec. 14, 1915, in Moundsville, W.Va., to Selby A. and Louella Laing. Her life was based in faith and caring for others.



In 1938 Rita married D.C. Lutes; they were married 44 years and raised five children. D.C. died in 1982. Rita moved to Venice, Fla., in 1983 and later married George Prendergast. They enjoyed traveling and lots of dancing for ten great retirement years. George died in 1999. Rita moved with her daughter to Cherokee Village, Ark., in 2016.



Rita is survived by her children: David (Linda) Lutes of Washington, Pa., Maureen (Bill) Matselboba of Cherokee Village, Ark., Mary Lou (Chuck) Coster of Louisburg, N.C., Patricia Bettinazzi of Circleville, Ohio, and Christine McCulley of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; step-daughter, Patty (Rick) Virkus and step-son George (Helen) Prendergast,Jr.; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



The family expresses sincere thanks to the employees of EagleCrest Nursing for the loving care given to 'Miss Rita' during her stay.



Services: Mass celebrated Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cherokee Village, Ark.; burial will be in Venice, Fla., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.



Arrangements are with Tri-County Funeral Home of Highland, Arkansas, and Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Florida.



