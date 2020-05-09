Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving



Remembrance



Robert Bruce Rigby III (Bunk) of Nokomis, Fla.



Feb. 11, 1975 - April 22, 2020



Survivors include his mother Linda S. Rigby, his father Robert B. Rigby, Jr. and his brother David A. Rigby.



Services were private. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army.



