In Loving
Remembrance
Robert Bruce Rigby III (Bunk) of Nokomis, Fla.
Feb. 11, 1975 - April 22, 2020
Survivors include his mother Linda S. Rigby, his father Robert B. Rigby, Jr. and his brother David A. Rigby.
Services were private. Donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on May 9, 2020.