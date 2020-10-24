1/1
Robert Charles Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anderson, Robert Charles, Venice, Fla.; Big Rapids, Mich., and Durand, Mich. Age 77, died Oct. 13, 2020. Robert was born in Detroit, Mich., on Feb. 23, 1943, adopted by Donald Anderson and Virginia Anderson Yoder. Bob worked at GM Metal Fab for 10 years, Insurance sales for 25 years, Motorola for 25 years, and finally joined the Venice Moose Lodge where he held various offices and titles and then became administrator for that lodge.

Bob enjoyed golfing, bowling and his Tampa Bay Bucs!

Surviving are: Significant other, Alene Huthman; children, Shari Demo (Phil) of Durand, Mich., Lynda Powell (Bill) of Swartz Creek, Mich., Michael Anderson (Carrie) of Burton, Mich., and David Anderson of Port Charlotte, Fla. He is also survived by brothers, Floyd Anderson (Sharon), Doug Norris (Nancy); sisters, Pat Miller of Milford, Mich., Katherine Kendzierski of Sterling Heights, Mich. Bonus children, Billy Huthman (Jenny), Debbie Peterson (Chuck), Chris Reed (Rich), and Joni Morrison. He also had seven grandchildren; Aaron, Justin, Nick, Ty, Paige, Trey, Cameron and nine great-grandchildren; Brody, Savannah, Autumn, Cy, Kayden, Olivia, Darrin, Avae, and Nicole.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Phil and Jean Norris, and bonus son Jack Morrison.

A celebration of his life will take place at the Venice Moose Lodge in Venice, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved