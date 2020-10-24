Anderson, Robert Charles, Venice, Fla.; Big Rapids, Mich., and Durand, Mich. Age 77, died Oct. 13, 2020. Robert was born in Detroit, Mich., on Feb. 23, 1943, adopted by Donald Anderson and Virginia Anderson Yoder. Bob worked at GM Metal Fab for 10 years, Insurance sales for 25 years, Motorola for 25 years, and finally joined the Venice Moose Lodge where he held various offices and titles and then became administrator for that lodge.



Bob enjoyed golfing, bowling and his Tampa Bay Bucs!



Surviving are: Significant other, Alene Huthman; children, Shari Demo (Phil) of Durand, Mich., Lynda Powell (Bill) of Swartz Creek, Mich., Michael Anderson (Carrie) of Burton, Mich., and David Anderson of Port Charlotte, Fla. He is also survived by brothers, Floyd Anderson (Sharon), Doug Norris (Nancy); sisters, Pat Miller of Milford, Mich., Katherine Kendzierski of Sterling Heights, Mich. Bonus children, Billy Huthman (Jenny), Debbie Peterson (Chuck), Chris Reed (Rich), and Joni Morrison. He also had seven grandchildren; Aaron, Justin, Nick, Ty, Paige, Trey, Cameron and nine great-grandchildren; Brody, Savannah, Autumn, Cy, Kayden, Olivia, Darrin, Avae, and Nicole.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Phil and Jean Norris, and bonus son Jack Morrison.



A celebration of his life will take place at the Venice Moose Lodge in Venice, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m.



