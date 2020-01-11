Home

Robert D. Anderson

Robert D. Anderson Obituary
Robert D Anderson, 88, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Grand Blanc, Michigan stepped into God's presence on January 2, 2020 in Columbia, Tennessee.

In January of 2019, Robert moved from Venice, Florida to an Assisted Living in Spring Hill, Tennessee to be near his son and daughter-in -law, Scott and Laurie Anderson.

Robert was born on June 11, 1931 to Forrest and Elizabeth (Bass) Anderson. After retiring from General Motors in Flint, Robert & Myra moved to Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra in June of 2017. He is survived by his son, Scott and his wife Laurie of Columbia, Tennessee, his grandchildren, Lindsay (Jason) Fort and Brad (Rachel) Anderson, cherished great grandchildren, Paxton, Caleb and Grant.

Robert's life will be celebrated on January 24, 2020 at 11 am, where the family will receive friends at a memorial at Sarasota National Cemetery. He will be laid to rest following the memorial.
