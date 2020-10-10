On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2020, Robert (Bob) Eugene Poland, of Venice, Fla., loving husband and devoted father passed away at the age of 70. Bob passed away peacefully at his home, with his family, after battling cancer since March of this year.



Born in 1949, in Bath, Maine to Robert and Muriel Poland, Bob grew up in Bath and joined the Marine Corps after graduating from high school. Bob served two tours in the Vietnam War and earned many medals for his bravery and service to our country. His true passions were his family and the game of golf. He was an avid golfer and was noted for his quick wit while behind the bar.



Bob came to the Venice area in 1988, where he worked as a bartender at the Crow's Nest for 22 years, and later at Norma Jean's for nine years. Bob met and married the love of his life, Joetta, Poland in 2001. They shared their lives and love for each other with amazing grace.



In recognition of his bravery and service to our country, Bob will be interned at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life ceremony will also be held to honor Bob on a later date.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Muriel. He is survived by his wife, Joetta, children Alexander, (Alex), (Orlando)/Morgan (Sarasota), in laws, Jo Ann Cummins (Pittsburg, Ks.), Bill/Linda Laughlin (Venice, Fla.), Perry/Carol Cummins (Pittsburg, Ks.), Clay/Leigh Paulk (Ocoee, Fla.), Jerime/Tara Carpenter (Pittsburg, Ks.) and Alex's partner Thearon Scurlock, (Orlando).



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the memory of Robert Poland to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 OR to the family for illness related expenses, Joetta Poland, care of Linda Laughlin, 1290 Tuscany Blvd., Venice, FL 34292.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store