Robert (Bob) Thibault, 84 years old, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on May 3, 2020.
Bob's family would like to thank the dedicated professionals at Bay Breeze Health & Rehabilitation Center of Venice, Fla., the staff and leadership of the Senior Friendship Center of Venice - in particular Paula Falk, Nancy Lyerla, Jim Johnson and the many wonderful folks in the Alzheimer's support group that Bob attended every Tuesday, Tidewell Hospice of Venice and the members and leadership of First Baptist Church of Venice, in particular some very dedicated servants of the Lord, Janis Eisman, Christa Monahan, Jim & Barb Walker and David & Suzanne Burke.
A joint memorial service and celebration of Bob and Betty's lives will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made to Senior Friendship Center of Venice and/or The Alzheimer's Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. Arrangements held by Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans, Vt.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.