Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hibschman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Myron Hibschman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Myron Hibschman Obituary
Robert Myron Hibschman age 90 passed away on Friday Oct. 4, 2019. He was born on Aug 29,1929 in Milford Indiana, he was a longtime resident of Mentone, Indiana. He helped his parents with their farm in Mentone, a member of the United States Air Force and later became a salesman and business owner in Mentone.

He moved to Venice, FL in 1972 and spend several years as a business owner of Hibschman Insurance a New York Life agent. He was a member of the South Venice Baptist church in Venice. He was a very active in Big Brothers and Big Sister and a board member of the Loveland Center. During his retirement he traveled and help build homes for Habit for Humanity.

He is proceeded in death by his wife of 32 years Betty L Tanis, and his 2nd wife Betty Lacher of Venice Fl.

Survived by his three daughters, Annette Alessi of Birmingham AL, Linda Bowersock of Savannah Tn and husband Terry Bowersock and Susan Morello and her husband Brad, 7 grandchildren ,18 great grandchildren and 1 great -great child.

He will be buried in the family plot in Mentone Indiana Cemetery, no services are planned at this time.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.