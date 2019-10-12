|
|
Robert Myron Hibschman age 90 passed away on Friday Oct. 4, 2019. He was born on Aug 29,1929 in Milford Indiana, he was a longtime resident of Mentone, Indiana. He helped his parents with their farm in Mentone, a member of the United States Air Force and later became a salesman and business owner in Mentone.
He moved to Venice, FL in 1972 and spend several years as a business owner of Hibschman Insurance a New York Life agent. He was a member of the South Venice Baptist church in Venice. He was a very active in Big Brothers and Big Sister and a board member of the Loveland Center. During his retirement he traveled and help build homes for Habit for Humanity.
He is proceeded in death by his wife of 32 years Betty L Tanis, and his 2nd wife Betty Lacher of Venice Fl.
Survived by his three daughters, Annette Alessi of Birmingham AL, Linda Bowersock of Savannah Tn and husband Terry Bowersock and Susan Morello and her husband Brad, 7 grandchildren ,18 great grandchildren and 1 great -great child.
He will be buried in the family plot in Mentone Indiana Cemetery, no services are planned at this time.