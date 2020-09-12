1/1
Robert Sinclair MacLeod
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Sinclair MacLeod, age 81, of Venice, Fla. He was a native of Springfield, Mass., and was the son of the late William Angus MacLeod and Emily Winifred Sinclair MacLeod.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a Radar Navigator on a B52 Bomber. Mr. MacLeod was a graduate of American International College and retired Systems Analyst with IBM. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Venice, and enjoyed sailing, fishing, and the love of his family.

Mr. MacLeod is survived by his wife of 59 years Susan Quimby MacLeod; children, Lynn Muscarella of Lascassas, Heather Lavigna and husband Michael of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Christopher Muscarella and wife Christy of Lascassas, Robert Muscarella and wife Ashley of Hampton, Va. Matthew Lavigna of Black Mountain, N.C., Emily Lavigna of Sarasota, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Cora Lynn, Caspian, Lila, Willow, Harper; brother, Bruce MacLeod and wife Barbara of Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritans Purse www.samaritanspurse.org

Graveside service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved