Robert Sinclair MacLeod, age 81, of Venice, Fla. He was a native of Springfield, Mass., and was the son of the late William Angus MacLeod and Emily Winifred Sinclair MacLeod.He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a Radar Navigator on a B52 Bomber. Mr. MacLeod was a graduate of American International College and retired Systems Analyst with IBM. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Venice, and enjoyed sailing, fishing, and the love of his family.Mr. MacLeod is survived by his wife of 59 years Susan Quimby MacLeod; children, Lynn Muscarella of Lascassas, Heather Lavigna and husband Michael of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Christopher Muscarella and wife Christy of Lascassas, Robert Muscarella and wife Ashley of Hampton, Va. Matthew Lavigna of Black Mountain, N.C., Emily Lavigna of Sarasota, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Cora Lynn, Caspian, Lila, Willow, Harper; brother, Bruce MacLeod and wife Barbara of Connecticut.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritans Purse www.samaritanspurse.org Graveside service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com