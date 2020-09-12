My Grandfather will be greatly missed. We have had lots of wonderful memories together that I will never forget. I remember especially the times we Had aboard the Quiet Time on Lake Erie with the family. In 2005, we sailed to Put-In-Bay, on Kings Island. My favorite memory of that trip was when after we tied up to the mooring ball we all threw on our swim trunks and did canon balls off the boat. That was a lot of fun and the first time I had did something like that. I still have a picture Grandpa, Unkle Dan, Robert and I, floating in the water with big smiles on our faces. Our faces said “Ahhh paradise at last”, and it was.

I will never forget you, and I love you very much.



Matthew LaVigna

Grandchild