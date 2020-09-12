Robert Sinclair MacLeod, age 81, of Venice, Fla. He was a native of Springfield, Mass., and was the son of the late William Angus MacLeod and Emily Winifred Sinclair MacLeod.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a Radar Navigator on a B52 Bomber. Mr. MacLeod was a graduate of American International College and retired Systems Analyst with IBM. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Venice, and enjoyed sailing, fishing, and the love of his family.
Mr. MacLeod is survived by his wife of 59 years Susan Quimby MacLeod; children, Lynn Muscarella of Lascassas, Heather Lavigna and husband Michael of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Christopher Muscarella and wife Christy of Lascassas, Robert Muscarella and wife Ashley of Hampton, Va. Matthew Lavigna of Black Mountain, N.C., Emily Lavigna of Sarasota, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Cora Lynn, Caspian, Lila, Willow, Harper; brother, Bruce MacLeod and wife Barbara of Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritans Purse www.samaritanspurse.org
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com