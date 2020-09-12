1/1
Robert Sinclair MacLeod
1939 - 2020
Robert Sinclair MacLeod, age 81, of Venice, Fla. He was a native of Springfield, Mass., and was the son of the late William Angus MacLeod and Emily Winifred Sinclair MacLeod.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a Radar Navigator on a B52 Bomber. Mr. MacLeod was a graduate of American International College and retired Systems Analyst with IBM. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Venice, and enjoyed sailing, fishing, and the love of his family.

Mr. MacLeod is survived by his wife of 59 years Susan Quimby MacLeod; children, Lynn Muscarella of Lascassas, Heather Lavigna and husband Michael of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Christopher Muscarella and wife Christy of Lascassas, Robert Muscarella and wife Ashley of Hampton, Va. Matthew Lavigna of Black Mountain, N.C., Emily Lavigna of Sarasota, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Cora Lynn, Caspian, Lila, Willow, Harper; brother, Bruce MacLeod and wife Barbara of Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Samaritans Purse www.samaritanspurse.org

Graveside service will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 10, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Bob’s passing. I remember him as a kind and gentle person who loved his family. Sending love and healing.
Karen LaVigna Campbell
Family
September 10, 2020
So saddened to hear the news of your dad passing Heather. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family hope all the wonderful memories will help you all get through
Karen Synk
Friend
September 10, 2020
My Grandfather will be greatly missed. We have had lots of wonderful memories together that I will never forget. I remember especially the times we Had aboard the Quiet Time on Lake Erie with the family. In 2005, we sailed to Put-In-Bay, on Kings Island. My favorite memory of that trip was when after we tied up to the mooring ball we all threw on our swim trunks and did canon balls off the boat. That was a lot of fun and the first time I had did something like that. I still have a picture Grandpa, Unkle Dan, Robert and I, floating in the water with big smiles on our faces. Our faces said “Ahhh paradise at last”, and it was.
I will never forget you, and I love you very much.
Matthew LaVigna
Grandchild
September 10, 2020
Miss you Bob. Sail on. Hugs and love to Susan, Lynn, and Heather
Leslie Miller
Friend
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. When I think of you I think of the water, your sense of humor, and your smile.
A big hug for Aunt Susan , Lynn, and Heather. My heart is sad you. Sending lots of love.

Wendi and Michael Hendrix
Joey and Taylor Foster
Wendi Hendrix
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
Dear Susan,
We are so sorry to learn of Bob’s passing. One of our favorite neighbors when we moved to Sentinel Lake many years ago. Praying for you and your family to celebrate his life with many great memories.
Marty and Jennifer Leinweber
Jennifer Leinweber
Neighbor
September 10, 2020
Rest
Ruth and Eddie Cason
September 9, 2020
Rest In Peace dear friend. We will meet again.
John and Christie Chiumento
Friend
September 9, 2020
May God bless you... I am deeply saddened and my heart is heavy for Susan, my wife and Lynn...
Mike LaVigna
Family
