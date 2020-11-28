1/1
Robert Victor Auw
Robert Victor Auw, 82, of Venice, Fla., & Medinah, Ill., passed away with his family at his bedside on Oct. 29, 2020. Bob was born to parents Herbert and Jane Auw (nee Lewis), on Feb. 20, 1938, in Chicago, Ill. Beloved husband of 58 years to Sally (nee Orr), sister Betty Jane Seefurth (Thomas). Loving father of Robert (Kathy), David (Jennifer) and Douglas (Amy). Proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and one greatgrandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert F. Auw, his mother, Jane B. Auw, and infant grandson, Ethan Auw.

Graduate of Drake University with a BA in Pharmacy. Owner of Marzullo Rexall Drugs for 40 years. After 50 years as a pharmacist, he finished out his career at Target Pharmacy in Wheaton, Ill. and Venice, Fla. Bob was a proud member of Medinah Country Club for many years where he enjoyed golf, gin rummy and time with his family and friends. In Venice, Fla., he enjoyed the beach, and vacation time with his grandchildren. Bob was also an active member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roselle, Ill., and Lakeside Lutheran in Venice, Fla. Services will be held in Venice, Fla., and Roselle, Ill., at a future date to be determined.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Nov. 28, 2020.
